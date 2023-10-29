Mushaira Kavi Sammelan in Hyderabad on November 4

The Grand Mushaira 2023 will be hosting an evening of poetry, ‘Mushaira Kavi Sammelan’ at SS Convention on November 4 from 7 pm onwards

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:21 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

The Grand Mushaira 2023 will be hosting an evening of poetry, ‘Mushaira Kavi Sammelan’ at SS Convention on November 4 from 7 pm onwards

Hyderabad: The Grand Mushaira 2023, presented by SRZ Enterprises Hyderabad in collaboration with Andaaz-E-Bayan Aur Dubai UAE, will be hosting an evening of poetry, ‘Mushaira Kavi Sammelan’ at SS Convention on November 4 from 7 pm onwards.

The event features 15 distinguished poets of national and international acclaim, including Shariq Kaifi, Shakeel Azmi, Mashar Afridi, Nadeem Farrukh, and others.

Tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow, offering a selection of pass options with the Silver Pass priced at Rs. 499, the Gold Pass at Rs. 999, or the Diamond Pass for Rs. 1,500, all promising a remarkable experience.

For those seeking a more exclusive and immersive evening, there’s the VIP Pass at Rs. 2,999 and the VVIP Pass at Rs. 4,999. If you wish to show exceptional support for this literary celebration, the Donor Pass is available for Rs. 20,000.