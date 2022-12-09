Music director Thaman to perform at Hyderabad Street Circuit on December 11

Telugu cinema’s ace music director Thaman will enthral spectators of the Indian Racing League at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on December 11. In order to give an epic conclusion to the season finale this weekend, IRL has announced the first exclusive music concert, which brings together a host of famous music artistes for motorsport fans from across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Along with Thaman, renowned music artistes like drummer Sivamani and flautist Naveen Kumar will also perform at the dazzling concert on the final day of the racing event.

The music concert will start at 6 pm and will continue to till 8.30 pm on December 11. IRL shared the news on its official Twitter handle today morning.

“Excited about the season finale of the IRL this weekend? We have more good news coming your way. Bring your racing weekend to an epic conclusion with some thumping music by the amazing Thaman, featuring Sivamani on Drums & Naveen Kumar on flute, only at the Hyderabad Street Circuit! (sic),” IRL tweeted.

The fourth and final round of the event will take place on the newly built track on the banks of Hyderabad’s iconic Hussain Sagar Lake on December 10 and 11.

Fans and motorsport enthusiasts can book passes by logging on to the BookMyShow app or website. The ticket price starts from Rs 749 for a regular pass, while the weekend pass (2-day pass) starts from Rs 1,249.