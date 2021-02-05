Musskan Sethi turns a village belle

The actor is all excited about her latest release ‘Radhakrishna’, which focuses on artisans of Nirmal town

The hype on Radhakrishna seems to make a lot of sense to Musskan Sethi, who is playing a village belle in the movie that is releasing on Friday. “Firstly, the movie is making a buzz because it has a social message which is promoting the handicraft industry of Nirmal town in Telangana. It would promote the work of local artisans and is a relevant topic currently. Due to MNC markets, traditional goods have lost the sheen,” shares Musskan.

Elaborating on why one should watch the movie, the actor says, “It is a love story every filmgoer would love to go theatres and watch. A pleasant love story with excellent star cast like Ali, Krishna Bhagwan and, importantly, Lakshmi Parvathi garu. I am extremely excited about the project.”

Going back to roots

During the pre-release event of the movie, the cast and crew spoke about the importance of reviving age-old traditions and culture which would benefit the local artisans and craftsman. “I think it is high time that we give a break to the fast-paced life and get back to our roots. Such initiatives and movies would help give a fillip to our brothers, families, and local people to earn a living through traditional crafts. We must all take the message home and try to promote local products as much as possible in our daily routine,” added the Paisa Vasool actor.

On her role

As a village girl, Musskan’s character is very ethnic, simple, soft, and shy. “However, the girl is very determined and extremely goal-oriented. She has a goal in her mind, and is concerned about her nannamma’s dream to help communities. She is ready to go to any extent. It’s kind of the toughest role that I had played till date,” says Musskan.

Stating that she had “an amazing experience working on the sets with director Srinivas Reddy garu”, Musskan shares, “He puts heart and soul into his movie. He would prefer taking a series of takes while a filming a shot or a scene. Enacting scenes before rolling the camera, he would not budge or compromise on any single scene. Extremely passionate about the craft, he is not someone who would see the commercial aspect of the movie and how it would fare; he would rather work on telling a beautiful story on-screen. That really was a motivating factor for me.”

Picturesque Telangana

Radhakrishna was shot in picturesque locations of Kuntala Waterfall, Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary in Telangana. Musskan is in full praise for the makers who have come forward to make a movie on world-renowned Kota toys of Nirmal town.

“Selecting a subject and depicting the problems of the handicrafts industry which is on the verge of extinction is a brave decision from producers Puppala Sagarika and Krishna Kumar. And the folk songs from the movie would surely captivate audiences of this region,” concludes Musskan.

