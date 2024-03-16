My resignation from BSP was due to BJP’s interference in electoral pact with the BRS: RS Praveen Kumar

| My Resignation From Bsp Was Due To Bjps Interference In Electoral Pact With The Brs Rs Praveen Kumar

Speaking to newsmen after meeting the BRS presidnet K Chandrasekhar Rao, the former IPS officer alleged that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that had mounted pressure on the BSP leadership to call off the electoral understanding with the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant disclosure, R.S. Praveen Kumar, who quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has cited undue pressure from the BSP leadership to call off the poll pact with BRS as the reason for his decision to quit the party.

Praveen Kumar said the BSP leadership was in the know of developments over his talks with the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the electoral understanding with BRS was initially sanctioned by the BSP leadership. However, he claimed that the BJP’s intervention forced the party to retract the alliance and that he was instructed to announce the cancellation publicly. He was disinclined to follow the instructions from the BSP leadership as he firmly believed that the poll pact once finalised ought to be followed in letter and spirit come what may.

Reflecting on his service and his political journey, Kumar stated, “I served the country as an IPS officer. With profound regret, I am stepping down from the BSP.” He recalled his work at the grassroots level, which included extensive tour of 4000 villages before he joined the BSP with blessings from the party supremo Mayawati.

The abrupt exit of R.S. Praveen Kumar has sent shockwaves through Telangana’s political circles, drawing attention to the tactics of national parties in state politics and the ensuing impact on local political entities.