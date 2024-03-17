R S Praveen Kumar to join BRS on Monday

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and Bahujan activist R S Praveen Kumar will join the BRS in the presence of party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Monday.

Confirming this on “X”, he said he took the decision after brainstorming with hundreds of well-wishers and fans, in the larger interests of Telangana and for the sake of upholding secularism in the country. Protection of the constitution and upliftment of the masses would continue to be his main concerns. He said he would always carry with him the belief in Bahujan ideology and strive to fulfill the dreams of the masses.

Extending his sincere thanks to all those who had pledged their support for his decision, Praveen Kumar, who led the Bahujan Samaj Party as its state unit president, quit the party as its leadership wanted him to call off the electoral understanding reached with the BRS. This, he had revealed, was due to pressure from the BJP on the BSP leadership.

తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు నమస్కారం🙏

నేను నా రాజకీయ భవితవ్యం పై ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాదులో వందలాది శ్రేయోభిలాషులు, ఆప్తులు, అభిమానులందరితో మేధోమధనం జరిపాను. అట్టి సభలో రకరకాల అభిప్రాయాలు వచ్చాయి. కానీ నా మీద నమ్మకంతో నేను ఏ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నా నా వెంటనే నడుస్తామని మాట ఇచ్చిన అందరికీ నా హృదయపూర్వక… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) March 17, 2024