MyGate enhancing tech-driven security

Hyderabad: MyGate, a General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR)-compliant security and community management application that is bringing safety and efficiency at gated communities, is laying due emphasis on data protection and privacy. The company is currently recalibrating and reconfiguring its application to meet the changing needs in Covid times, to make it relevant to the situation. The next six months will go into scaling up activity as well as the reconfigurations, according to the company.

The company is present across 100 cities and over 10,000 societies. An estimated 1.8 million households actively use the application for security and community management. Hyderabad accounts for almost 25 per cent of the total user base with about 5 lakh people using it.

The application covers wide-ranging aspects such as visitor management, delivery management, child security, amenities booking and overstay alert. The company’s application primarily caters to builders, facilities management providers, security management companies and resident welfare associations while the end-users who benefit from the application are residents.

Securing communities

Vijay Arisetty, co-founder and CEO, MyGate, told Telangana Today, “MyGate is designed in such a way that the traffic at the gate is smoothened to help the security staff to manage different visitors, while ensuring the security and safety the residents in the community aspire. This is built as a tool to communicate from the gate to the resident and vice versa.”

“With the surge in e-commerce orders, today one delivery executive is visiting multiple flats at the same time within a community and tracking that movement has become vital. Our system is offered as an alternative to the traditional intercom, which the builder usually provides, where the wired infrastructure has proved expensive. Our software is easy to deploy and manage, as our application costs just Rs 1 lakh per year, which is less than one-tenth of what the builder spends on intercom,” he added.

Application suitability

The architecture is built in such a way that the application is useful wherever there is a gate. It could be gated communities, corporate offices, hotels or co-working spaces. “Wherever validation has to happen for anyone moving from a public property to a private property, security applications are needed,” said Arisetty.

Residential sector remains a major segment for MyGate as the market is highly un-served. But from 2022, the company will look into spreading its presence in the commercial space as well. The application to some extent has already been catering to the needs of the non-residential sector, on a select basis. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Indian School of Business and IIIT Hyderabad are using the application.

Access to data

Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CTO, MyGate, said, “Data ownership is a key today. Right people should have the right access. The framework should be reliable and responsible, ensuring complete transparency. For data security, we have made sure that all the servers are virtual and separate from the internet. We are meeting ISO standards and also are GDPR-compliant.”

MyGate has been using data analytics to understand whether the users are utilising all the features that are available, in order to constantly improve the ‘app discovery’ experience. The app also ensures that only designated resident welfare association members have access to community data.

