Mynampally forces Congress to dump Udaipur Declaration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s claims that the Congress high command has assured him two tickets, including one for his son from Medak, has hit the party’s ‘One Family, One Ticket’ rule for a toss, besides posing serious questions on the recognition being given to the loyalty of other senior leaders in the party.

Mynampally, who joined the Congress in New Delhi last Friday, had claimed that the party high command had assured him two tickets based on ‘survey’ results. However, his claims triggered questions on what was happening to the Congress party’s rule of allotting only one ticket per family. The party had announced this in the form of the Udaipur Declaration.

This apart, Telangana Congress senior leaders are facing severe pressure from their followers and workers over denial of more than one ticket for them by the party. Former Minister K Jana Reddy had sought two tickets, including Nagarjuna Sagar and Miryalguda for his two sons Jaiveer Reddy and Raghuveer Reddy respectively. But the party leadership did not give any assurance to the former Minister.

Disappointed over the party’s response, Jana Reddy has reportedly expressed his anguish with party leaders in New Delhi.

Similarly, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy had sought a ticket for himself from Huzurnagar and one for his wife N Padmavathi from Kodad constituency. He too has not been given any assurance from the party leadership.

Same is the case with Mulugu MLA Seethakka, who appealed for a ticket for her son Surya from Pinapaka constituency.

Party workers, pointing out how these leaders have worked for the party’s cause for several years, have threatened of revolt if the high command allotted two tickets for “parachute” leaders.

Mynampally is not the only one in question here. Former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy after joining the Congress had assured his followers that he would be allotted minimum three tickets, including Palair, Khammam and Kothagudem. Former MLA Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur, who also recently joined the party, is also facing the same situation. He also had appealed for two tickets, including one from Nagarkurnool constituency.

“This is bound to be a major issue and even their power and might in the party will be under the scanner. If they fail to get tickets, then their credibility among their followers, will definitely get hit,” a political analyst said, adding that if the Congress party heeds to the pressure from senior leaders, the party’s Udaipur Declaration of ‘One Family, One Ticket’ would lose significance, thus paving way for other parties to criticize the party for breaking its own rules.