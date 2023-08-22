Disciplinary action sought against Mynampally

Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Legislator Mynampally Hanumantha Rao continued to face a backlash from BRS leaders for his derogatory remarks against Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Several BRS leaders sought disciplinary proceedings against the MLA.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Government chief whip T Bhanuprasad condemned Hanumantha Rao’s statements, terming them as inappropriate. He reminded that Harish Rao played an active role in the Telangana movement.

Government Whip MS Prabhakar criticised Hanumantha Rao’s remarks as disrespectful and demanded him to publicly apologise to Harish Rao as well as the party leadership. He said a formal complaint seeking disciplinary action against Hanumantha Rao would be submitted to BRS secretary general K Keshava Rao.

Meanwhile, Hanumantha Rao defended his statement, stating that he had only expressed personal opinion about Minister Harish Rao, but not the party. He clarified that his priorities lay with his son and supporters in the Medak and Malkajgiri constituencies.

He revealed his plans to consult his supporters after returning to Hyderabad regarding his future actions. However, he assured to take responsibility of winning both Medak and Malkajgiri constituencies, if the party chose to grant his son a ticket.