N Balram assumes charge as Singareni CMD

As per the direction of the State government the company would lay great emphasis on the welfare of the workers, he said, adding that he would give utmost importance to workers safety.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: N Balram assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday. He was earlier working as Director (Finance) in the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Balram said he would strive to make Singareni a leading company in the country in all fields, open new mines and expand thermal and solar power. “We are ready to supply coal to all the thermal power stations in the State even during peak power consumption period,” he said.

Also Read Bhatti asks Singareni to ensure coal supply to power plants during summer

In order to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes of production for this year, there was a need to increase productivity, and for this, officials, employees and trade union leaders have to cooperate with the management, he said.

As per the direction of the State government the company would lay great emphasis on the welfare of the workers, he said, adding that he would give utmost importance to workers safety.

Along with the development of the company, the development of the nearby villages would also be considered as a priority and the social responsibility programmes would be expanded, he said. The existing vacant posts in the company would be identified and filled, he said. eom