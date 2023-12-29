Bhatti asks Singareni to ensure coal supply to power plants during summer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) officials to take measures to maintain the coal production to a sufficient level in its mines to supply to power plants situated in the State and other places.

“There should not be shortage of coal during summer. We should be in a position to supply sufficient coals to power plants,”he said.

The Energy Minister, who held a review meeting with the officials of the SCCL on Friday at the secretariat, was given a power point presentation by heads of different departments of the Singareni on surface underground mines, new projects, Singareni thermal and solar projects, machinery use, coal marketing and transportation.

They also explained to him about the progress made so far on the coal production targets set for the financial year 2023-24. During the review of the Naini coal block situated in Odisha, the minister asked the officials to take the matter to the union Coal Ministry and Odisha government and see that the mine becomes operational at the earliest.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to pay special attention to the welfare of the workers working in the Singareni Collieries and inquired about the allowances, medical facilities and other welfare programmes being implemented by the company for the workers.

He also discussed the medical board process for compassionate appointments. He asked the officials whether there were any plans for further expansion of Singareni in the future for mineral exploration other than coal mining. Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar, Director (Personnel, Finance) N Balaram and other senior officials of the company were present.