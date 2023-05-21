Telangana: Four gamblers arrested in Hanamkonda

Task Force received a tip-off, leading to the raid, during which they found the men playing an illegal game of cards and seized Rs 24,210 and smartphones from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational image.

Hanamkonda: Task Force police apprehended four men on charges of gambling at Surendrapuri colony under Kakatiya University campus police station limits here on Saturday.

According to a press note issued by the Task Force, the arrested persons were Thaneer Srinivas, Subha Ramulu, Kunsala Raju and Thamisheety Kondal, all residents of Parmila Colony, Waddapalley.

The Task Force received a tip-off, leading to the raid, during which they found the men playing an illegal game of cards. The police seized Rs 24,210 and smartphones from them.

The arrested persons were handed over to the KUC police for further action.