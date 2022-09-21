NAAC team inspects Government Degree College in Mancherial

MLA Diwakar Rao and alumni felicitates members of NAAC in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: A three-member of a peer team belonging to National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspected Government Degree College in Mancherial on Wednesday.

The members Ashok Bhatiya, Chopra, Meenakshi Sundar visited the college and examined various branches and found out about academic performance of the institution. They later interacted with alumni of the college at a programme held on the premises of the institution. They were felicitated by MLA Diwakar Rao and alumni of the college.

Diwakar, one of the alumni of the college, said that the college was producing talented students. He requested the team to provide a better grade to the college. He said that he was striving hard to improve the infrastructure of the institute. He requested former students of the college to extend their cooperation to develop it on many fronts. Former students of college Gunda Sudhakar, KV Prathap, S Venkatesh, K Hareesh, and faculty members of the institution were present.