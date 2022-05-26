Nagaraju Gurrala appointed Chairperson of IT Task Team by CII India Business Forum (SA)

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Nagaraju Gurrala

Hyderabad: The CII India Business Forum (South Africa) appointed Nagaraju Gurrala, ShareSoft IT Solutions Chief Executive Officer, as the Chairperson of the IT Task Team. This is for the first time that a person from South India, mainly Telangana, received this honour.

Gurrala said that he would carry out his responsibilities in way that is acceptable to all and work to further strengthen South Africa-India trade relations. The CII India Business Forum (South Africa) is a specialised group of corporate members.

In addition, Nihar Patnaik, Chief Executive Officer of Hetero Pharmaceuticals has been appointed as Executive Body Members and Chairperson of the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Task Team. Rajesh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra South Africa, has been appointed as Executive Body Member. Their names were finalised by the committee at the Executive Board meeting held on May 23, a release said.

