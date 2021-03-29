Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll: BJP to field Dr. Ravi Kumar as candidate

The announcement came after much dilly-dallying by the party leadership as the last date for filing of nominations is Tuesday

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: In a surprise move, the BJP has decided to field Dr. Panugothu Ravi Kumar for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election.

The announcement came after much dilly-dallying by the party leadership as the last date for filing of nominations is Tuesday. The senior party leaders held discussions on Monday to finalise the candidate after taking into consideration several factors.

Though the names of two other BJP leaders K Niveditha Reddy and K Anjaiah Yadav were doing the rounds in party circles for the last few days, the leadership announced Ravi Kumar’s name on Monday night.

With the TRS nominating late Nomula Narasimaiah’s son Bhagath Kumar for the by-poll and Congress giving the ticket to K Jana Reddy, the BJP leadership, in the last moment, decided to field Ravi Kumar, an ST, an assistant civil surgeon presently running a hospital in Nagarjuna Sagar.

