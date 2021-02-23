Nagarkurnool Collector takes vaccine shot

The Collector said as part of the second drive of vaccination, which commenced on February 13, employees of Revenue and Police Departments and sanitary workers were getting the vaccine administered in the district.

By | Published: 12:02 am

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool district Collector L Sharman on Monday was administered the first dose of corona vaccine at the Government Hospital here.

The Collector said as part of the second drive of vaccination, which commenced on February 13, employees of Revenue and Police Departments and sanitary workers were getting the vaccine administered in the district.

“There are many apprehensions among people over corona vaccine. As a means to clear their doubts, I got the vaccine administered,” said Sharman according to a press release.

In the first phase of vaccination in the district, of the 9,297 persons identified, only 4,200 persons took the vaccine shot, he said and appealed to the people to voluntarily come forward and get the vaccine administered.

SAKHI – One Stop Centre

Meanwhile, the District Collector said SAKHI – One Stop Centre would address the issues of women and girls, who were subjected to domestic violence.

Most women, especially in remote areas cannot share their problems with others. Such women can approach Sakhi for redressal of their grievances. The centre provides shelter and offers medical treatment and legal service as well, he said and added that a permanent building would be constructed for the centre shortly.

The centre was launched in March 2018 and since then nearly 400 cases were registered. Of these, 276 cases were pertaining to domestic violence, 18 POSCO cases, 28 child marriages cases, 25 missing cases, 13 cybercrimes and other cases.

In case of any issues, women can call on the toll free number 181 or 99519-40181 or 08540 – 298000.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .