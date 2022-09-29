Nail salons are the latest craze in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Are you tired of painting your nails every week and not confident about chipped nail polish? Then, fret no more. Hyderabad is now home to several nail salons where you can get your nail extensions done with gel polish that will stay for over a month. You can even get them refilled and try a variety of nail art that go with all of your outfits. These salons are also the one-stop shop for your prettiest bridal nails. Let’s take a look at the different nail salons in the city so that you can plan your next date with your girl gang.

Nail Ishq, Banjara Hills

Nail Ishq is probably the most famous nail salon in Hyderabad offering nail extensions, gel polish, bridal nails, overlay, ombré nails, and toenail services. Located in the centre of the city, this salon is available on all days from 11 am to 8 pm. Nail Ishq charges Rs 1,699 for extensions and Rs 2,199 for extensions plus plain gen polish. Pre-book an appointment at 8008162224 as they generally do not accept walk-ins.

NAIL’D IT, Karkhana

Secunderabadis who do not wish to travel towards Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills can get their nails done at this premium nail salon in Karkhana. With plush interiors and seating arrangements, this salon offers many services like nail extensions, gel polish, and refills. The staff is friendly and you can conveniently sip a coffee or listen to music while they do your nails. Call 8121147147 for an appointment or directly walk in between 11 am and 8 pm.

Lilac Nails, Banjara Hills

Lilac Nails in Banjara Hills is a luxury nail salon where gel extensions with basic gel will cost you Rs 1,700 (inclusive of taxes) this Dasara season. Lilac Nails is known for being budget-friendly and extremely professional compared to the other salons in the city. You can call on 8248149484 to book an appointment between 11 am and 7 pm.

Nail Talk, Jubilee Hills

Nail Talk is serviceable in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills and is known for its ambience, doll house interiors, and wider range of services. This is where you can get a French manicure, pedicure, hand, and feet massages, spa, micro-blading, lip tinting, and even lash extensions, apart from nail extensions. Open between 10:30 am and 8 pm, appointments are mandatory at Nail Talk. Call 9550890419 for the Jubilee Hills branch and 80457 99701 for Banjara Hills.

Just Nails, Himayatnagar

For folks staying nearby Himayatnagar, Just Nails is the best option for you to get your nails done. Open from 10 am to 7 pm, you can book your appointment at 9618313396. A wide range of colour options and good nail art and extension services are available. Just Nails is closed on Tuesdays.