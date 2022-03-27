Nailing TSPSC group examination

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on approach to TSPSC Group-II examination.

Social Structure, Issues and Public Policies

Social Structure, Issues and Public Policies, the third segment of Paper II has five units, weighs 50 marks and overlaps with History, Polity and Economy.

• Unit I – deals with the salient features of Indian Society and Telangana Society

• Unit II – deals with various social problems in India

• Unit III – deals with social movements in India concerning environment, human rights, Dalits, BCs, Tribes, women and farmers

• Unit IV – lists Telangana specific social problems

• Unit V – deals with the policies and schemes for the vulnerable sections and social sectors

The ideal approach for this subject is

Understanding basic concepts and definitions such as social inequality, social exclusion, social movements and so on

understanding various problems of vulnerable sections of India and measures taken by the government in the form of committees constituted to study their problems and recommend measures, judgements of court and the laws, policies and schemes to resolve these problems. The vulnerable sections that a candidate must focus on are women, children, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, labour, backwards classes, senior citizens, minorities and disabled

understanding the important features of Indian society – family, marriage, kinship, middle class, religion, tribes, caste and so on – sociology terms used in this context, the characteristics and changes in these social features

understanding the causes of various social movements in India and factual information about each movement – year in which the movement took place, causes and consequences of the movement, mode of protest and leaders of the movement

understanding the specific problems of Telangana region – causes, impact and measures taken by the government

thorough knowledge of the schemes and policies – date and place of launch, target segment, nodal ministry, budget allocation, aim and objectives of the scheme

Recommended resources:

NCERT Classes 11 and 12 textbooks of Sociology

Indian Society, Issues and Public Policies – Telugu Akademi

Indian Society and Social Structure – Deepika Reddy

PAPER III:

Indian Economy: Issues and Challenges

This segment has four chapters and is allocated a weightage of 50 marks. The approach to this paper should be

1. Planning in India – evolution, types of plans, planning commission, the Five Year Plans and the NITI Aayog

2. National income – definition, concepts and methods of measuring national income

3. Poverty – definition, committees, types, measures and schemes initiated by the government to address poverty

4. Growth and development – meaning of growth and development, models of growth, relationship between growth and development

Recommended resources:

NCERT Classes 9 and 12 textbooks of Indian Economy

Indian Economy by Dutt and Sundaram (Read only those chapters related to the syllabus)

Indian Economy by Telugu Akademi

Economy and Development of Telangana

This segment has four chapters and is allocated a weightage of 50 marks. The syllabus in this paper is

1. Telangana Economy in undivided Andhra Pradesh (1956-2014)- Deprivations (Water (Bachavat Committee), Finances (Lalit, Bhargava, Wanchu Committees) and Employment( Jai Bharat Committee, Girgilan Committee) and Under Development.

This chapter overlaps with formation of Telangana (Paper VI) and candidate must focus on the recommendations of these committees.

Land Reforms in Telangana

Abolition of Intermediaries: Zamindari, Jagirdari and Inamdari;Tenancy Reforms ;Land ceiling; Land alienation in Scheduled Areas.

This chapter deals with the revenue systems in Telangana, overlaps with history of Telangana and the candidate should be well aware of

the various revenue systems – who introduced and how it was implemented

The Land Ceiling Act followed in Telangana

The 1/70 Act that deals with the rights of Scheduled tribes on land

Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Share of Agriculture and Allied sectors in GSDP; Distribution of land holdings; Dependence on Agriculture; Irrigation- Sources of Irrigation; Problems of Dry land Agriculture; Agricultural credit.

Industry and Service Sectors

Industrial Development; Structure and Growth of Industry sector; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector; Industrial Infrastructure; Industrial Policy of Telangana; Structure and Growth of Service sector.

The third and fourth chapter deal with all the developments in the three economic sectors – agriculture, industrial and service sectors – since the formation of Telangana including all the policies and schemes initiated by the Government of Telangana in these sectors.

Recommended resources:

Telangana Economic Survey Report

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

