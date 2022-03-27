Nailing TSPSC group examination

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on approach to TSPSC Group-II examination.
Social Structure, Issues and Public Policies
Social Structure, Issues and Public Policies, the third segment of Paper II has five units, weighs 50 marks and overlaps with History, Polity and Economy.
• Unit I – deals with the salient features of Indian Society and Telangana Society
• Unit II – deals with various social problems in India
• Unit III – deals with social movements in India concerning environment, human rights, Dalits, BCs, Tribes, women and farmers
• Unit IV – lists Telangana specific social problems
• Unit V – deals with the policies and schemes for the vulnerable sections and social sectors
The ideal approach for this subject is
Recommended resources:
PAPER III:
Indian Economy: Issues and Challenges
This segment has four chapters and is allocated a weightage of 50 marks. The approach to this paper should be
1. Planning in India – evolution, types of plans, planning commission, the Five Year Plans and the NITI Aayog
2. National income – definition, concepts and methods of measuring national income
3. Poverty – definition, committees, types, measures and schemes initiated by the government to address poverty
4. Growth and development – meaning of growth and development, models of growth, relationship between growth and development
Recommended resources:
Economy and Development of Telangana
This segment has four chapters and is allocated a weightage of 50 marks. The syllabus in this paper is
1. Telangana Economy in undivided Andhra Pradesh (1956-2014)- Deprivations (Water (Bachavat Committee), Finances (Lalit, Bhargava, Wanchu Committees) and Employment( Jai Bharat Committee, Girgilan Committee) and Under Development.
This chapter overlaps with formation of Telangana (Paper VI) and candidate must focus on the recommendations of these committees.
Land Reforms in Telangana
Abolition of Intermediaries: Zamindari, Jagirdari and Inamdari;Tenancy Reforms ;Land ceiling; Land alienation in Scheduled Areas.
This chapter deals with the revenue systems in Telangana, overlaps with history of Telangana and the candidate should be well aware of
Agriculture and Allied Sectors
Share of Agriculture and Allied sectors in GSDP; Distribution of land holdings; Dependence on Agriculture; Irrigation- Sources of Irrigation; Problems of Dry land Agriculture; Agricultural credit.
Industry and Service Sectors
Industrial Development; Structure and Growth of Industry sector; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector; Industrial Infrastructure; Industrial Policy of Telangana; Structure and Growth of Service sector.
The third and fourth chapter deal with all the developments in the three economic sectors – agriculture, industrial and service sectors – since the formation of Telangana including all the policies and schemes initiated by the Government of Telangana in these sectors.
Recommended resources:
To be continued…
By Deepika Reddy
