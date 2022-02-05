Nalgonda: 500 children take part in ‘Aksharabhyasam’

Nalgonda: Famed Saraswathi temple at Adlur witnessed huge rush of devotees, who thronged to the temple to perform Aksharabhyasam (the holy start of education) to their children on the auspicious day of Vasantha Panchami on Saturday.

More than 500 children took part in the ritual of ‘Aksharabhyasam’ at the temple, the formal initiation of education.

The premises of the temple was echoed with Vedic chantings creating a festive atmosphere. Clad in new clothes, the children performed the ritual by writing ‘Om’ (the primordial letter) on slates with the help of their parents.

The parents donated slates to poor students at the temple on the occasion of their children’s Aksharabhyasam.

The ritual was also conducted at Saraswathi temple on the premises of Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tulasi Nagar in Nalgonda town.

