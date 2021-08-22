Nalgonda: 60-year-old woman injured in attack by son, daughter-in-law

Nalgonda: In a gruesome incident, a woman 60-year-old was seriously injured when her son and his wife attacked her with a sickle at Parvathipuram village of Nidmanoor mandal in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

According to police, Ette Suraiah and his wife Bhoodevi sprayed chilli powder on his mother Kistamma, and attacked her with a sickle. Kistamma suffered serious injuries on her head and her condition was said to be serious.

Kotaiah and Kistamma have two sons, and they own 20 acres of land. They registered eight acres of land each in the names of their sons and kept four acres for themselves. The aged couple were living in a separate house in the village and were living off their land.

Suraiah, the older son, has been putting pressure on his parents to transfer the remaining four acres also on his name. When they rejected his proposal, Suraiah and his wife attacked Kistamma when she was alone in the house. After the incident, Suraiah and his wife escaped from the place.

On being alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted Kistamma to a hospital at Miryalaguda.

Suraiah had attacked his mother earlier in 2019 with a stick, and a case was filed with Nidmanoor police station then.