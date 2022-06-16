Nalgonda CCS police arrests two notorious inter district chain snatchers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Nalgonda: Central Crime Station (CSS) police on Thursday arrested two notorious inter-district chain snatchers and recovered 24 gold nuptial threads. The arrested were Pallepaka Lenin (27) and Gunduguntla Shoban Babu (24) from Kallur village of Neredcherla mandal in Suryapet district.

Addressing media persons here, the Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari informed that the police took two persons into the custody during vehicle check up at Allagadapa toll plaza. In the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to have committed 20 chain snatchings including 11 in Nalgonda, 15 in Suryapet districts and one in Khammam district since 2020. The police recovered 24 gold chains and Rs 70,000 cash from their possession.

The modus operandi of the chain snatchers was that they would wander in the selected village on motor cycles and target the women found alone. By saying that they were searching for their missing buffalos, the accused persons would snatch gold ornaments from their necks and escape on motor cycle. Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against the two arrested chain snatchers, she informed.

Stating that generally property offences including thefts and chain snatchings would report high between March to June, she said that a special offences preventive policing team was set up in the district to keep an surveillance on those, who have earlier involved in property offences. CCTV footages would help the police in crime control, detention and detection. Hence, the district police were making efforts to setup CC TV cameras as many as possible in the towns and villages with the cooperation of the people. In all, 400 CC TV cameras have installed in the month of May alone in the district. He was confident that the CC TV cameras would help in making Nalgonda as a crime free district.

CCS DSP Y Mogilaiah was also present.