Nalgonda: Crop loan waiver triggers celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Nalgonda: Farmers in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts expressed joy over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to waive crop loans. Celebrations organized by BRS leaders witnessed large gatherings where farmers participated and conducted ‘palabhishekam’ to the Chief Minister’s portrait. Rythu Vedikas echoed with slogans of “Jai KCR” during the celebrations.

In Nalgonda district, BRS members conducted ‘palabhishekam’ and distributed sweets at various locations, expressing their happiness over the loan waiver. Similarly, in Suryapet district, ‘palabhishekam’ was carried out at all mandal and constituency headquarters.

BRS leader Mothukupally Narsimhulu praised the Chief Minister for alloting Rs.19,000 crore for the crop loan waiver, benefiting lakhs of farmers. The BRS government’s agricultural policies have become a role model for the country, and initiatives like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have helped curb farmer suicides, he said, expressing confidence in a BRS victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.