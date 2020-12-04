Nalgonda: From Dosa to idli, all things millet in this hotel

Ragi idli, millet dosa and barnyard millet daddojanam (curd dish) are among the special dishes offered at the millet hotel that are popular with customers

Nalgonda: ‘Chirudanyapu Ruchulu’, a hotel close to TSRTC bus stand in Nalgonda that serves only millet dishes, has emerged as a favourite eatery for health conscious people and diabetics.

Ragi idli, millet dosa and barnyard millet daddojanam (curd dish) are among the special dishes offered at the millet hotel that are popular with customers.

About 150 to 200 people visit the hotel daily for millet-based dishes. The rates are reasonable with ragi idli priced at Rs 20 per plate, millet dosa Rs 25, Rs 40 for barnyard millet daddojanam, Rs 40 for ragi sankati, Rs 40 for jowar sankati and Rs 20 for dry fruits ragi sweet.

The hotel is the brainchild of Jatavath Suresh, a youngster who took training in a millet hotel in Hyderabad. Once he was ready, Suresh, whose dream was to set up a millet special hotel in Nalgonda, established the eatery and named it ‘Chirudanyapu Ruchulu’ (taste of millet). The hotel has been receiving enthusiastic response from people.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Suresh said millets are rich in several nutrients such as phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese. “Including millet into the diet can help us get rid of diseases and lead a healthy life. Moreover, we are using millets cultivated under organic farming methods. Consuming millets can, in fact, prevent diabetes,” he said.

Stating that he set up the hotel in September, 2019, Suresh said he invested over Rs 2 lakh on the eatery. “After the lockdown phase, there has been a steady increase in the number of customers who have now become more conscious about health,” he said.

K Naveen Kumar, a regular at the hotel, says the taste of millet recipes in the hotel is not less than any other hotels. “The healthy menu that are also tasty bring me to the millet hotel regularly,” he said, adding that the protein-rich millets also help in strengthening immune system.

