Nalgonda: Health Minister to inaugurate dialysis center at Choutuppal

Health officials said 15 patients had already registered their names to get dialysis at the centre and more could register after its inauguration.

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate a dialysis centre in the Primary Health Centre of Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district and a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) at Marriguda on Tuesday.

Along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Health Minister is slated to inaugurate the five-bed Dialysis Centre in the Choutuppal PHC, which was set up with Rs 20 lakh. It would help renal disease patients in Choutuppal area avoid traveling to Hyderabad for dialysis. The centre was capable to extend dialysis to 15 patients a day.

The Health Minister will also inaugurate a 30-bed Community Health Centre at Marriguda in Nalgonda at 1 pm. It was set up at a cost of Rs.3 crore.