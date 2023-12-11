Nalgonda: Man dies after being summoned by cops; police torture alleged

Menavath Surya from Palem thanda of Chinthapally mandal died while undergoing treatment in the area hospital of Devarakonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 AM, Mon - 11 December 23

Nalgonda: A 56-year-old man, who was summoned to the police station, fell sick and died, allegedly after he was beaten up at the Chinthapally police station.

Menavath Surya from Palem thanda of Chinthapally mandal died while undergoing treatment in the area hospital of Devarakonda. He had a dispute with his brother Bheema over sharing their ancestral land. When Bheema lodged a complaint with the Chinthapally police, Sub-inspector Satheesh Reddy called both the brothers to the police station to hear their versions. Surya, who was staying in Hyderabad, along with Bheema went to the station two days later as he was residing at Hyderabad.

Also Read Multiple STPs to be inaugurated soon in Hyderabad

Relatives allege that the SI was angry over them turning up late and manhandled Surya.

After coming out from the police station, Surya fell sick and vomited, following which relatives shifted him to the Devarakonda area hospital. He died later in the night at the hospital.

Though relatives attempted to take his body to the Chinthapally police station in a car to stage a protest, the police stopped the car at the main gate of the hospital and shifted the body to the mortuary. High tension prevailed at the hospital when the relatives of the victims staged a protest at the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Ramulu said Surya died of a heart stroke and that his blood pressure was very high when he was brought in.

District Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, has issued orders attaching the SI to the police headquarters. She said further action would be taken against the SI if he was found guilty during inquiry.

The SI meanwhile denied manhandling Surya.