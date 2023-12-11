Multiple STPs to be inaugurated soon in Hyderabad

The previous BRS government launched the project with an aim to ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage in Hyderabad, wherein 31 new STPs with a capacity of 1,259.50 million liters per day (MLDs) were proposed at a total cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore

40% sewage water is being treated through 25 STPs.

Hyderabad: A total of eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city which were ready but not inaugurated due to the poll code, are set to become operational soon. In addition to them, over 12 other STPs which were completed in the last couple of months will also undergo a trial run shortly.

The previous BRS government launched the project with an aim to ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage in Hyderabad, wherein 31 new STPs with a capacity of 1,259.50 million liters per day (MLDs) were proposed at a total cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore. Of these, STPs in Kokapet and Durgam Cheruvu with 15 and seven MLD capacities respectively were already inaugurated.

Among others, the facilities at Amberpet, Nalla Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Fatehnagar, Khajakunta, and Miyapur Patel Cheruvu will soon start treating sewage of the city.

Hyderabad generates around 1,950 MLD of sewage water every day and 772 MLD, i.e., about 40 per cent, is already being treated through 25 STPs. The treatment plants scheduled to be inaugurated soon will further enhance the sewage treatment in the city.

The project was taken up in three packages with the first targeting Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, and Uppal circles where eight STPs were proposed. The second will treat sewage from Rajendranagar, and LB Nagar areas with six STPs, while 17 STPs of the third package will take care of Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally circles.

Authorities of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), who are overseeing the project, are taking special measures to prevent stench near these treatment facilities. Along with placing fragrant plants like akasha malli and champa, landscaping is also being undertaken.