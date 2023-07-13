Protection of mother tongue is everyone’s responsibility: Minister Jagadish Reddy

We should utilize foreign language for specific purposes. But only the mother tongue will reflect the culture, tradition and values of a society, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said it was everyone’s responsibility to strive for enrichment of their mother tongue.

Speaking at the death anniversary of writer Komarraju Venkata Laxmana Rao at Nadigudem in the district, he said protection of the mother tongue should be accorded priority in these times when learning and speaking in foreign languages had become a fashion.

We should utilize foreign language for specific purposes. But only the mother tongue will reflect the culture, tradition and values of a society, he said. Venkata Laxmana Rao was not just a literary person, but was a historian as well, he added.

MLC Goreti Venkanna, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Telugu Sahithya Academy chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar and others were present.