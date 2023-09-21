Nalgonda police arrests two inter-state thieves

They committed thefts in 21 houses including seven property offences in Nalgonda town. They would target locked houses, SP Apoorva Rao said

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Town-I police have arrested two inter-state thieves and seized 20 tolas of gold ornaments and one kilogram of silver, altogether worth Rs.14.2 lakh.

The arrested were K Imran Khan (37) from Chennai in Tamilnadu and E Eshwar(38) from Miryalaguda.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao said the police took Khan and Eshwar into custody when they were moving suspiciously in the old city area. During questioning, they confessed to offences committed in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

They committed thefts in 21 houses including seven property offences in Nalgonda town. They would target locked houses, she said.

Imran Khan and Eshwar earlier worked in a hotel at Chennai. After losing their jobs due to the Covid pandemic, they started thefts in 2022 at Chennai but were nabbed. After being released from jail on bail, they shifted to Telangana and started committed thefts in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

