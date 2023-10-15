Nalgonda: Police intercept fleeing car, seize Rs 3.04 crore

The police booked Vipul Kumar (46) and Amarsinha Jala(52) from Gujarat, who were transporting the money in the car.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Unaccounted money of Rs 3.04 crore seized by police from a car at state border check post at Wadapally in Nalgonda district on Sunday

Nalgonda: The police on Sunday seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.04 crore from a car at the inter-state border check-post at Wadapally in the district. The car had sped off without stopping when the police earlier tried to stop it at Madgulapally.

The police booked Vipul Kumar (46) and Amarsinha Jala(52) from Gujarat, who were transporting the money in the car, on charges of not obeying orders of the vehicle checking police officer, rash driving and also for hitting a person.

Briefing the media here, Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao said the Madgulapally police tried to stop a car at the Madgulapally toll plaza as part of vehicle check up taken up to curb illegal transport of money liquor in view of the Assembly elections. The persons in the car however, sped off without obeying the orders of the police. Alerted by Madgulapally police, the Miryalaguda police also attempted to stop the car at the Edgulaguda check post in the town, but there too, the car did not stop.

The police then closed the road at the Wadapally border check-post by setting up barricades and managed to stop the car. They found Rs 3.04 crore under a seat in the car and took the two passengers into custody.

The SP said the police had set up a strict vigil and so far had seized Rs 7.39 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 40 lakh and gold worth Rs 80 lakh apart from ganja worth Rs 1.71 lakh during the vehicle check-up initiated after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.