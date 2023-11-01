NALSAR University of Law hosts lecture by Prof. Upendra Baxi

NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao said the lecture was the fourth in a series of lectures organised on the occasion of the silver jubilee year celebrations of the University and 50th anniversary year of Kesavananda Bharati case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, on Wednesday organised a lecture by Prof. Upendra Baxi, Scholar-in-Residence, former Vice Chancellor, Delhi University and Professor Emeritus at University of Warwick.

Delivering the lecture on ‘The Enigma of the Basic Structure and the Need for a Slow Reading of Judicial Normative Labour – The NJAC Case and Beyond’, Prof. Baxi holistically covered legal history, judicial pronouncements, and legislative interventions in relation to the basic structure doctrine. He explained cross connections of ‘Raj-Dharm’, ‘Praja Dharm’ and ‘Maryada’ with lawful limitations on the power of legislature.

Prof. Baxi underlined that the conception of sovereignty is within the law and not outside the law. With this backdrop, he traced the development of basic structure doctrine through some monumental cases and contextualized them on the topic of judicial appointment.

