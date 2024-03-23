Namaste Telangana-Telangana Today auto show evokes good response

Besides two and four wheeler vehicles of all ranges, high-end cars of popular automobile companies including electronic vehicles were displayed in the show being held at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule circus grounds in Karimnagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 05:55 PM

Karimnagar: The two-day auto show organized by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today evoked a good response from the public on the first day on Saturday.

Besides two and four wheeler vehicles of all ranges, high-end cars of popular automobile companies including electronic vehicles were displayed in the show being held at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule circus grounds here. Vehicle lovers were seen visiting each and every stall and enquiring about the cost of vehicles and advanced features provided in the cars. Karimnagar MLA and former minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated the auto show. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar appreciated Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for organizing the auto show for the convenience of the local people.

Both the newspapers were always in the front row in bringing public issues to the notice of the State government. Not only highlighting public issues, they also came forward to fulfill the needs of the public. Newspapers can achieve success when only they solve the problems of the public as well as fulfill their needs, he said.

The show would help a lot the people who are planning to purchase a car or new vehicle since almost all types of vehicles were displayed. Instead of getting confused by visiting different showrooms, people could clarify all doubts and chase a vehicle of their choice, he said and advised the vehicle lovers to utilize the opportunity.

Telangana Publications Pvt Limited General Manager (Advertising) N Surender Rao said that earlier, having a car was a luxurious thing and people used to prefer two-wheelers. However, now, cars had become a part of the lives of the people. In order to avoid confusion among the people who were planning to purchase cars, an auto show was organized. Since cars of all ranges were available, people could choose a better vehicle by thoroughly enquiring about each and every brand. Bank loan facility would also be provided to the people who wanted to purchase vehicles, he informed.

Namasthe Telangana Karimnagar Branch Manager-cum-Bureau In-Charge K Prakash Rao, Karimnagar Manager (Advertisement) Mallaiah and others were present.