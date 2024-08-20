‘Namasthe Telangana’ cartoonist Mrityunjay receives award in cartoon competition organized by Switzerland Embassy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 06:56 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Namasthe Telangana’ cartoonist, Mrityunjay received an award in a cartoon competition organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Delhi.

Mrityunjay’s cartoon, created on the theme of ‘India-Swiss Friendship,’ was selected as one of the 19 winning entries from numerous submissions across the country. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners, according to Tanima Manikantala, Cultural Program Officer at the Swiss Embassy.

These winning cartoons will be exhibited under the title ‘Switzerland-India 75: Success Stories to Be Continued’ at the National Cartoon and Caricature Festival ‘Caritoon,’ held in Kochi from the August 21 to 25, in collaboration with the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

The event will be presided over by Lalithakala Academy Chairperson Murali. General Patrick Muller from the Swiss Embassy Consulate will inaugurate the exhibition, with participation from Cultural Center Director Anil Philip, Cartoon Director Rathish Ravi, Kerala Cartoon Academy Chairman Sudhir Nath, and Secretaries Satish and Balamuralikrishnan.

Tanima Manikantala also mentioned that this exhibition will be showcased in Switzerland.