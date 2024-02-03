Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today Property Show witnesses massive footfall in Hanamkonda

The stalls set up by leading real estate companies and leading banks received a good response from the local population

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 09:36 PM

Hanamkonda: The two-day property show jointly organized by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Kakatiya Haritha Hotel here witnessed a massive footfall of visitors and prospective home-buyers.

The stalls set up by leading real estate companies and leading banks received a good response from the local population. People were seen seeking information about ventures, apartments, houses and loans from banks.

The property show provided a great opportunity to people to fulfill their dream of owning a home. The show provided a good platform for buying houses, apartments and plots, and it was suggested that such a programme should be organized again to solve problems during the purchase of property without any problems.

Visitors thanked Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for organizing the property show. Gifts were presented to the visitors through a Lucky Draw on the occasion.

TNGOS Hanamkonda District President Akula Rajender, Secretary Bairi Somaiah, Central Association Leaders Shyamsundar, Ramu Naik, District Leaders Rajesh Khanna, Mallesham, Mehbub, Kumar, TNGOS Warangal District President Rankishan, Corporator Mamindla Raju, Ex-Corporator Veeraganti Ravinder visited the property show.

Namasthe Telangana branch manager Pandalla Ashok Kumar, Bureau Incharge Pinninti Gopal and Deputy Manager (Advertisement) Appani Suri were present.