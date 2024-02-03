TT-NT Auto Show gets underway in Khammam, evokes good response

Motorcycles and cars manufactured by various automobile companies were on display and available for sale at the auto show organised at SR&BGNR College grounds in Khammam

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana Conducted Auto show at Khammam Sr&bgnr college grounds, lightening the lamp by Ghouse Pasha , RTO, N Surendar Rao, General Manager Telangana Today, Langala Kamalraj, ZP Chairman , Punukollu Neeraja, Mayor.

Khammam: The two-day auto show organised under the aegis of Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana kicked off on a grand note in Khammam on Saturday and evoked a good response from the public.

Motorcycles and cars manufactured by various automobile companies were on display and available for sale at the auto show organised at SR&BGNR College grounds in the city. ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja and RTO Mohammed Ghouse Pasha inaugurated the auto show.

Speaking on the occasion, they lauded Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for bringing all automobile companies at one place for the convenience of the public. As people prefer a comfortable life, the auto show would help them to choose the products of their choice conveniently. It was a good move to make bankers available for customers so that they could avail on the spot vehicle loans, the guests said while appealing to the public in Khammam city and surrounding areas to make use of the auto show.

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao stated that auto shows were usually limited to big cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and others. The newspaper management has brought the auto show to a tier-two city like Khammam for the convenience of its readers and common public.Bank of Baroda, PNB, union Bank, SBI, MG 100 Raam Group, Mahavir Benz, Mahavir Skoda, Automotive KIA, Pride Jeep, Suzuki Rayapudi, Benelli, Royal Enfield, PPS Motors, Volvo, VVC Motors, Citroen Motors, Jawa- Yezdi, Venkataramana Bajaj, Jabishetty Motors, Kakatiya Toyota, Tata Motors and Vajra TVS put up their stalls at the auto show.

The Gift sponsor was Café Niloufer and TV partner was TNews. Prizes would be given to those booked vehicles through lucky draws. New models of different motor bikes and cars were launched at the auto show.MVI Varaprasad, Telangana Today branch manager Rena Ramesh, deputy manager (Ads) D Shekhar Babu, edition in-charge Venkatappaiah, Namasthe Telangana bureau in-charge M Venu Gopal, circulation in-charge K Rambabu, reporters Seelam Srinivas Rao, B Krishna, P Manoj, Gopal Rao, Laxman, Srinivas Rao and others were present.