Namo Navmatdata Sammelan: PM Modi’s Message To Young Voters | Viksit Bharat 2047

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:45 AM

In an address to ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan,’ PM Narendra Modi highlighted youth’s role in shaping India’s future, urging responsible voting for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Emphasized stable governance, sustainable development, and rejecting dynastic politics.