Nandini, Aditya hog limelight at TS Inter-District Carrom Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

K Nandini and S Aditya emerged champions in women’s and men’s categories respectively at the 7th Late Sri VA Sarma and Indiramba Senior State Inter-District Carrom Championship

Hyderabad: K Nandini and S Aditya emerged champions in women’s and men’s categories respectively at the 7th Late Sri VA Sarma and Indiramba Senior State Inter-District Carrom Championship for men and women held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Nandini of AWASA stunned Kartik Varsha of NASR School 9-25, 25-9, 25-14 in the summit clash. Meanwhile in the men’s final, Aditya defeated U Naresh in straight games 25-6, 22-16 to clinch the title. Nine-year-old Nandini is currently training under coach Shyam.

Also Read Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi shocks world champion Magnus Carlsen

Result (Finals): Men: S Aditya bt U Naresh 25-6, 22-16; Women: K Nandini bt Kartik Varsha 9-25, 25-9, 25-14.