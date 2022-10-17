Nandini, Aditya hog limelight at TS Inter-District Carrom Championship

Hyderabad: K Nandini and S Aditya emerged champions in women’s and men’s categories respectively at the 7th Late Sri VA Sarma and Indiramba Senior State Inter-District Carrom Championship for men and women held in Hyderabad on Monday.
Nandini of AWASA stunned Kartik Varsha of NASR School 9-25, 25-9, 25-14 in the summit clash. Meanwhile in the men’s final, Aditya defeated U Naresh in straight games 25-6, 22-16 to clinch the title. Nine-year-old Nandini is currently training under coach Shyam.
Result (Finals): Men: S Aditya bt U Naresh 25-6, 22-16; Women: K Nandini bt Kartik Varsha 9-25, 25-9, 25-14.