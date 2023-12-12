Deepika-Apoorva emerge winners at 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament

Deepika Sinha and S Apoorva of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged winners in the women’s doubles event of the 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Deepika Sinha and S Apoorva of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) during their match in the 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Deepika Sinha and S Apoorva of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged winners in the women’s doubles event of the 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament held at Gitam University campus, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

In the final, the pair defeated J Abhinaya and L Keerthana of Airport Authority of India (AAI) 25-8, 8-25, 25-13. Rashmi Kumari and Ilavaziki of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) secured third position after their win over Kavitha Somanchi and G Ambika Harith Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 14-8, 25-15.

Earlier in the semifinals, the pair of Deepika and Apoorva prevailed over Rashmi and Ilavaziki. And Abhinaya and Keerthana downed Kavitha and Ambika.

Also Read Dev Sanjay wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Results: Final: Women’s Doubles: Deepika Sinha/S Apoorva (LIC) bt J Abhinaya and L Keerthana (AAI) 25-8, 8-25, 25-13; Third/Fourth places: Rashmi Kumari /Ilavaziki (PSPB) bt Kavitha Somanchi/G Ambika Harith (RBI) 14-8, 25-15; Third Round: Singles: Men: Abhilash Dhoke (Vidharba) bt Allada Pavan (KAR) 21-12, 16-17, 16-8; Siddanth Wadmalakar (AAI) bt RD Dinesh Babu (CAG) 12-11, 25-10; Yogesh Pardesi (PSPB) bt Pankaj Ashok Pawar (Jain Irrigation) 9-22, 25-16, 22-18; D Ravinder Goud (CAG) bt S Arun Kunar (KAR) 25-12, 16-25, 19-15; V Anil Kumar (CAG) bt A Anees (KER) 17-8, 18-9; Women: S Ilavazhaki (PSPB) bt R Vineetha (CCSCSB) 25-11, 13-15, 22-11; Mantesh Iqbal (UP) bt P Nirmla (LIC) 25-10, 20-15; V Pooja (PY) bt Geeta Devi (BSNL) 25-7, 7-21, 25-8; Debjani Tamly (DASCB) bt Reetambar (UP) 6-25, 25-12, 19-14; K Nagajyothi (CCSCSB) bt Kavitha Somanchi (RBI) 9-25, 25-11, 11-4.