Srinivas, Ghufran pair enters quarters at Federation Cup Carrom Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Players in action at the carrom championship at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Hyderabad: The pair of K Srinivas and Md Ghufran of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) entered quarterfinals of the 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament held at Gitam University campus, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Srinivas-Ghufran duo defeated Abhay Karande and Malang Raila of Goa 25-3, 17-15 to enter the last eight stage of the competition.

Results: Men’s Doubles: K Srinivas /Md Ghufran (PSPB) bt Abhay Karande/Malang Raila (Goa) (25-3, 17-15), Irshad Ahmed/Gurucharan Tambe (Vidharba) bt Pankajashok Pawar/Abhijit Tripankar (Jain Irrigation) (19-18, 23-25, 22-7), Prashanth More/Zaheer Pasha (RBI) bt Imran Khan/M Suman (CCSCSB) (18-22, 24-10, 25-0), Dilesh Khedekar/RD Dinesh Babu (CAG) bt S Ganesan/C Bharatidasan (TN) (22-10, 24-18); Women’s: Rashmi Kumari/Ilavazakhi (PSPB) bt Deepa Naik/Mamata Kumar(OD) (25-12, 25-19), M Khazima/B Shobica (TN) bt K Nagajyoti/R Vineeta (CCSCSB) (25-13, 20-25, 25-13), D Swarnalatha/R Sharmila (CAG) bt Kajal Singh/Papia Biswas (WB) (23-1,18-9), J Abhinaya/L Keertana (AAI) bt Kaajal Kumari/V Mitra (PSPB) (25-7, 25-15);

Singles: Men: Yogesh Dongade (Jain Irrigaion) bt M Ashok Kumar (CCCSB) (23-18, 20-11), C Bharatidasan (TN) bt A Sebastian (PY) (25-0, 21-16), Md Ahmed (TS) bt Malang Rela (GA) (25-12, 25-2), Goutham Prasad Bhol (OD) bt Md Talib ( CH) (6-25, 25-22, 25-1), Hidayaat Ansari (RBI) bt K Uma Maheswara Rao (AP) (18-14, 4-25, 25-0);

Women: Simran Shinde (Vidharba) bt Kamna Gupta (UP) (20-16, 14-18, 25-5), Neha S Reddy (CCSCSB) bt Rozina S Godad (DASCCB) (25-11, 24-8), Ayesha Sajid Khan(Jain Irrigation) bt Sanya Chadda (CH) (25-8, 25-9), Geeta R Shankar (CAG) bt Shalu Kumari (BR) (25-0, 25-9), Vaidhavi Mamgain (CH) bt Shankuntala Karad (CG)(25-0, 25-9).