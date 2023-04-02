Nani30 shoot to begin in Goa on Monday

After the massive success of his latest film Dasara, Natural star Nani is shooting for Nani30 in Goa tomorrow.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:00 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Nani30 is the upcoming film of the natural star Nani after the massive success of his latest film, Dasara. The film was launched in January officially but did not go into production with Nani getting busy with Dasara promotions. Nani aggressively promoted Dasara all across the nation. He even watched the film with the audience in Hyderabad and Mumbai after its release. It is expected that Nani would take part in the Dasara success celebration shortly, most probably after reaching the 100 crore mark. But Nani chooses a different path.

Nani30 shooting is going to begin tomorrow in Goa even before Nani takes part in the Dasara celebrations. This is Nani’s commitment to cinema. The natural star did not want the production schedules to get late, so he is moving to Goa immediately for the shoot. It is known from the sources that the makers planned a very long schedule in Goa, which will take place for the next 40 days.

Nani might take a day or two as a break in this long schedule to meet the fans in Hyderabad in between. Apart from that, it is expected that the 40-day schedule will carry on without any other intermissions.

Nani30 is going to be a family drama that mostly takes place between a father and son. After making a pan-Indian blockbuster like Dasara, it is quite obvious for any actor to pick another commercial film. But Nani’s choice is totally different. It can be evident from the Nani30 glimpse that Nani opts for other good content instead of commerciality and stardom.

Nani30 stars Mrunal Thakur (Sita Mahalakshmi from Sita Ramam) as the female lead. This is the actress’s second film in Telugu. Shouryuv, a debut director, is making this film. Vyra Entertainments is producing it. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music for the film. Sanu John Varghese is the cinematographer, and Praveen Antony is the editor.