Nanofix down holders Team Mysa at National Amateur Golf League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Team Golfers' Guild players after their victory over Canan Raptors, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Defending champions from Hyderabad Team Mysa suffered a narrow 2-3 loss against Kolkata’s Nanofix on the opening day of the National Amateur Golf League being played at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

Delhi NCR’s Golfers’ Guild and Chennai Hustlers began their campaign in style with convincing 4-1 victories over Chandigarh’s Canam Raptors and local team Sreenidhi Thunderbolts respectively.

Armed with playing regularly together, Golfers’ Guild created early momentum and took the Raptors by surprise with their accurate play. Chennai Hustlers created a big upset by beating the TPGL Champions and generating all sorts of possibilities.

Lucknow’s Dabang Daredevils also laid down the early marker as they got better of Bengaluru’s Mighty Eagles 3.5-1.5 as they won both the singles games along with the anchor game to be placed second in Group A behind Golfers’ Guild. The top two teams from each group will make the semifinal.

Results:

Dabang Daredevils bt Mighty Eagles 3.5–1.5; Nanofix bt Team Mysa 3–2; Golfers’ Guild bt Canam Raptors 4–1; Chennai Hustlers bt Sreenidhi Thunderbolts 4–1.