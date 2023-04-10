Naresh and Pavitra’s ‘Malli Pelli’ teaser will release on this date

The 'Malli Pelli' teaser is going to be released on April 13. Naresh also released a new poster for the announcement of the teaser.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Naresh and Pavitra have become a sensational couple with their marriage. The couple was wished by many celebrities in Tollywood, as we all know. Well, a few questioned their marriage. But the middle-aged couple stood against everything, and they are leading a happy life now.

In addition to their marriage, the couple of Naresh and Pavitra also announced a film together with the title ‘Malli Pelli’. They also released a poster and a video glimpse of the film earlier. ‘Malli Pelli’ marks 50 years of Naresh as an actor. Also, it celebrates the return of Vijay Krishna movies.

‘Malli Pelli’ is directed by MS Raju. Naresh himself is producing the film. Jayasudha and Sarath Babu played important roles in the film, as known from the sources. Now he has announced an update on the release of the teaser for ‘Malli Pelli’.

Naresh also stated that ‘Malli Pelli’ is going to be a film about the pure love between the middle-aged couple. The film discusses the love leading to the second marriage in the couple’s lives. ‘Malli Pelli’ was shot in both Telugu and Kannada and will be released in both languages towards the end of summer.