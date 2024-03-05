Naresh clinches twin titles at 3rd Tie-Break Tennis tournament

Hyderabad: Burra Naresh clinched men’s singles and doubles titles of the 3rd Tie-Break Tennis tournament held at St Thomas High School, Neredmet, Secunderabad recently.

In the singles event, Naresh with five points downed Harshit Kosaraju, who finished runner-up with four points. In the doubles event, Naresh with his partner G Raja with three points defeated the pair of Raju Yadav and Prasad to emerge winners.

Results: Men’s: Singles: 1. Burra Naresh (5), 2. Harshit Kosaraju (4); Doubles: 1. Burra Naresh/G Raja (3), 2. Raju Yadav/Prasad (2); 30 Singles: 1. Damera Govardhan (5), 2. Desam Yaswanth Reddy (3); Doubles: 1. G Raja/ Damera Govardhan (3), 2. Samson Yohan/ Sekhar Yadav Golla (2); 40 Singles: 1. G Raja (9), 2. Samson Yohan (8); Doubles: 1. Mohd Waheed/K Murthy (6), 2. Ravi Tej/Sanjay Singh (5); 50 Singles: 1. Samson Yohan (3), 2. Sanjay Singh (2); Doubles: 1. Mohd Waheed/K Murthy (3), 2. U Srinath/D Manish (2); 60 Singles: 1. Paul Manohar (5), 2. Parvathesam (3); Doubles: 1. G Parvathesam/M Suresh (3); 2. Vayunandan Rao/C Srinivas (1); 70 Singles: 1. G Parvathesam (3), 2. AV Krishna Kumar (2); Doubles: 1. G Parvathesam/Prabhakar Rao (3), 2. YV Ramakrishna/AV Krishna Kumar (2).