By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 03:07 PM

Hyderabad: NASA has delayed the first crewed moon landing to September 2026 due to development challenges faced by NASA and industry partners, including SpaceX and Lockheed Martin. The delays aim to establish a sustainable human presence on the moon and pave the way for future missions.

