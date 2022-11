Ilyas bowls Warriors to victory at TCA Nizamabad T20 league

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Md Ilyas scalped three wickets while Zeeshan hit 55 as Warriors XI defeated Warriors XI by 39 runs in the TCA Nizamabad district senior T20 league at the Shailaja Grounds, on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Warriors XI 131/9 in 18 overs (Zeeshan 55; Sajjad Rahil 4/30) bt Red Star CC 92 in 14.2 overs (Md Ilyas 3/18); Malapalli Blue Sky CC 89/4 in 18 overs (Abdul Khalid 28) lost to ABCC 92/2 in 10.5 overs (Mohammed Adan 30 no); TCA Jimmy XI 111 in 17.4 overs (Vishal 40) lost to Bodhan Badshah CC 114/6 in 14.3 overs (Ma Rizwan 30); Yarkshire CC 162/6 in 18 overs (Ilyas 74) bt Makloor XI 99/9 in 17.4 overs (Pranesh Kumar 40; Mohammad Ghous 3/9); Karimnagar 182 in 27.5 overs (Bismillah Khan 44; Vasu 3/28); Bellampally 141 in 26.4 overs (Adarsh Preetham 41; Bismillah Khan

