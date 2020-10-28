National EV manufacturers eye Telangana as southern base

EV companies have kept Telangana as a top location, for reasons such as a proactive government with industry-friendly policies for electric vehicles and energy storage

Hyderabad: Telangana is becoming a preferred investment destination for national electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers that are looking to set up a greenfield facility outside their home State, and as their core base in south.

Many of the EV companies have kept Telangana as a top location when they are looking at establishing a base in south (the largest EV market in India), for reasons such as a proactive government with industry-friendly policies for electric vehicles and energy storage, customers who are keen to adopt green mobility & embrace new technologies and the State’s centralised location connecting key markets of the country.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Amit Raj Singh, co-founder & MD of Gemopai Electric said, “Whenever we will look at establishing a unit in the south, Telangana is certainly our preferred location. We have our first facility located in Greater Noida and we are keen to have presence in south.”

Noida-based electric two-wheeler company Gemopai has recently launched its mini electric scooter Miso and has two other products Astrid Lite and Ryder. The company currently markets its products in 15 States of India, including Telangana. It sold 4,000 units across India last year and hopes to clock similar sales or cross that mark this year. There are plans to set up a battery manufacturing unit in-house and roll out new vehicles in the price range of Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh soon.

“Telangana is the top market for us in India, contributing 20-25% of our total volumes. We have 5-6 outlets in Hyderabad and we soon will be adding 2-3 outlets. We are in Nizamabad and we are entering Kamareddy and plan to be in eight districts of Telangana soon,” added Singh.

Another EV maker BGauss Electric, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based RR Global, which makes e-scooters, launched its country’s first dealership in Hyderabad last week and will soon set up outlets in Chennai and select markets of Maharashtra.

Hemant Kabra, founder and MD, BGauss Electric, said, “We currently have a manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune with a capacity to make 80,000 units per year. We see similar opportunities in Telangana. The State government is very proactive here and in the future, we will look at Telangana as our southern base for manufacturing.”

“Southern India accounts for 40-45 per cent of EV scooter sales and we will have a suitable strategy for this market. In addition to catering to the domestic market, we are keen to serve South Asia and South East Asia through our facilities,” Kabra informed.

Gurugram-based Evolet India is another company which is evaluating possibilities to set up an assembly plant for two-wheelers in Telangana as well as manufacturing e-buses, to create additional capacities beyond its Haryana unit.

