National Organ Donation Day: Harish Rao felicitates family members of organ donors

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao falicitated 105 families, who had suffered a personal loss but decided to donate the organs of their deceased members to the needy patients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The family members of deceased organ donors, who had decided to donate the organs of the brain dead victims, were felicitated on the occasion of the National Organ Donation Day on Thursday by Health Minister, T Harish Rao.

A total of 105 families, who had suffered a personal loss but decided to share the organs of their deceased family members with needy patients, were felicitated by the Health Minister.

Harish Rao admired the courage and compassion of the families in time of their grief. “Despite suffering personal loss, you decided to donate organs and save somebody’s life, which is truly courageous,” he said.

The Minister, who praised the Jeevandan organ donation for raising awareness on the issue, made a fervent appeal to public to embrace organ donation as a means to extend a lifeline to needy patients.

Ministers, Mahamood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA, Danam Nagender, MLC Vani Devi, MLC Prabhakar, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, and senior officials from the Health Department were present.