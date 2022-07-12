Natural confidence: Showing their real skin

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 02:56 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Not all celebrities are blessed with flawless skin as we see on our social media feeds; they just hide behind tons of makeup and hours of editing on Photoshop. Lately, many stars like TikTok sensation Addison Rae, supermodel Kendall Jenner and Telugu film star Sai Pallavi are openly discussing their struggles with acne and other skin issues.

A few days ago, Addison showed that it is normal for celebrities to have skin issues despite having access to costly treatments and products. “Not feeling my best lately but deciding to be happy with my skin when I wish it was different,” she wrote, along with a video of her face full of visible breakouts and acne scars.

In a social media post, pop star Miley Cyrus had flaunted her zits and even suggested using mint toothpaste to fight them. We’ve even seen celebs like Lili Reinhart, Chrissy Teigen, Justin Bieber, Bella Thorne, Dakota Fanning and Mindy Kaling show their natural faces with pimples online without much hesitation. ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale admitted to using pimple patches to fight her frequent breakouts.

After posting a picture of him pointing out a huge zit on his face, Bieber wrote as if he was setting a trend, “Pimples are in,” on Instagram. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, had to once walk the Golden Globes red carpet with acne on her face.

Speaking about her de-glam and acne-filled face, Sai Pallavi had shared, “When people accepted me for who I was, a girl with acne (rosacea), I learnt that confidence was the real beauty.” So, if you’re struggling with self-esteem issues and lack of confidence due to acne and are skipping major events in your life, these stories of celebrities might comfort you.