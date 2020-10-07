NBE debars 10 foreign medical graduates

They hacked the main servers of NBE that were meant to store vital data related to FMG exam and managed to add their records with changed photographs and contact details

Hyderabad: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday said that ten Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) have hacked into their main servers that were meant to store vital data related to FMG examination and managed to add their records with changed photographs and contact details.

As a punitive measure, the NBE has debarred these ten medical students from appearing in all its future examinations for resorting to such unfair means and has written letters to National Medical Commission and all the State Medical Councils to blacklist the students in their respective States.

The FMG examination (FMGE) is a licentiate examination that is held every year by NBE to allow Indian students with a foreign MBBS degree to practice in India by applying to the State and National Medical Councils.

“They (the students) fudged the marks from failed status to pass marks for the purpose of generating fraudulent FMGE Pass Certificates for examination held in December 2019 session. All these candidates had failed in FMGE December 2019 session and had reapplied in FMGE June 2020 session,” the NBE notice said.

While the breach in the security mechanisms of NBE servers is being investigated, strengthened and reported through appropriate investigative agencies and authorities, the candidature of these ten students for all the FMGE taken by them till date stands cancelled with immediate effect, NBE said.

The names of the ten debarred FMG candidates include Rongsenyanger Longkumer, Md Irfan, Muneesh Kumar Shukla, Masihujjama, Md Arshad Ansari, Pankaj Kumar, Divyanand, Ronak Barala, Katkar Nikita Manohar and Renu Singh.

