NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) makes organizational changes; Ajit becomes in-charge of four districts

Ajit Pawar is to take charge of Pune, Sangli, Satara and Solapur for the expansion of the party.

By PTI Updated On - 11:07 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) on Friday made organizational changes and appointed its ministers and leaders as in-charges of several districts of Maharashtra.

Moreover, Praful Patel takes charge of Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhagan Bhujbal to be in-charge of Nashik, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, switched over support to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Ajit Pawar later claimed to have support from several MLAs of NCP.

Pawar was then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

