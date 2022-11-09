NCPCR holds one-day Orientation cum Sensitization programme in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a one-day Orientation cum Sensitization programme on ‘Child Rights: Contemporary Challenges in Telangana’ on Wednesday which was inaugurated by the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The issues discussed during the workshop include timely identification of children related issues, lack of monitoring of children homes, convergence and information sharing with all important stakeholders, effective use of MASI portal, emerging issues related to cyber safety of children and child trafficking cases, knowledge sharing and their tracking for effecting action.

Also Read Telangana records 39 per cent growth in revenue receipts for first half of 2022-23

As per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data of 2021, a total number of 1081 cases of Cyber Crimes against children were registered in India. Of these, 164 cases were reported from Karnataka followed by Kerala (138), Andhra Pradesh (40), Tamil Nadu (15) and Telangana (3).

The NCPCR has developed a Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools and to monitor the Child Care institutions (CCI), has developed an App base monitoring tool called ‘Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection’ (MASI).

D Divya, Special Secretary and Commissioner of Women Development and Child Welfare, talked about the initiatives that the Telangana Government has undertaken like Bal Rakshak vechicles, Bharosa Centers, Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), POCSO Courts etc to support women and children who are victims of violence.

The workshop was supported by Bharat Niti, a public policy advocacy platform and saw the participation of members of Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Officers, Advocates, NGOs working in the field of Child Rights, School Principals and Teachers.