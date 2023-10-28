Intense competition looms for teaching posts in Telangana

While 5,089 teacher vacancies are notified by the School Education department, 1,76,530 candidates registered for the recruitment examination till the last count on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: The District Selection Committee (DSC), a test for recruitment of teachers in government schools, is poised to witness some tough competition with 35 candidates in the race for every post.

At 91,388, the highest number of applications was received for the School Assistant (SA) positions in different subjects and 66,083 candidates applied for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts. Similarly, recruitment to Physical Education Teacher (PET) and Language Pandit (LP) posts received 6,789 and 12,270 applications respectively.

The School Education department issued the DSC notification for recruitment of 5,089 teacher vacancies – 1,739 SAs, 611 LPs, 164 PETs and 2,575 SGTs in various government and local body schools.

The teacher recruitment tests were scheduled to be held from November 20 to 30. However, they have been postponed in view of the Election Commission of India issuing the election schedule for the State Assembly. Now, the tests are likely to be held in the last week of January or first week of February 2024.

The computer-based recruitment test will be conducted in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts. While preferences of test centres were taken in the application, candidates will be assigned to centres depending on the capacity and availability of the centres on the particular date.

The recruitment test for posts of SA, SGT and LP is for 100 marks, out of which 80 marks are for the written test and remaining 20 marks (20 per cent) weightage is given to scores secured by candidates in the TS Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), APTET or CTET.

However, APTET scores obtained before June 2, 2014 will only be considered. In case of SA (physical education) and PET posts, only the written exam conducted for 100 marks will be considered for the recruitment.